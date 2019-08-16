15 days 'til football time in Tennessee

The countdown continues with Carlin Fils-Aime, senior running back, can you believe that?

I know the time has flown by I’m just hoping for a great season with my brothers.

Hey checking out your bio it says 100 percent Haitain, talk about being from there.

Yes I was born in Haiti and still talk to my family back there and everyone is doing well.

It’s also neat to be able to speak another language, I asked you how’s it going? And I said I’m Chilling.

Ok let the folks know how many days.

There are 15 days until it’s football time in Tennessee, go Vols.

