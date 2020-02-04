15 people charged after undercover TBI meth investigation

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a meth distribution investigation led to the indictment of 15 people.

In March 2019, detectives with the Cookeville Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and TBI agents developed information about a meth distribution organization operating in and around the Upper Cumberland area.

Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department assisted with the investigation.

During the investigation, from March through Nov. 2019, officials said they conducted multiple undercover purchases and executed search warrants that resulted in the seizure of nearly eight kilograms of methamphetamine, several weapons, vehicles and a large amount of cash.

On February 3, the Putnam County Grand Jury charged 15 people with conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth. Officers began arresting the suspects on Feb. 4.

TBI officials said all the suspects have been arrested and booked.

Aaron Antes, 36, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth, one count of conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth, one count manufacture, deliver, possession with intent and one count possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Antes bond was set at $300,000.

William Bowman, 43, was charged with one count conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth, one count of conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth, one county employ firearm with intent to go armed, one count manufacture, deliver, sale possession with intent. Bowman's bond is set at $300,000.

Dustin Moody, 30, was charged with one count conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth, one count conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth. Moody's bond is set at $300,000.

Macara Page, 29, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth, and one count conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth. Macara's bond was set $300,000.

Jessica Burns, 36, was charged with one count conspiracy to distribute over 300 300 grans of meth, and one count conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth. Burns bond is set at $300,000.

Bryan Peek, 48, was charged with one count conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth and one count conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth. Peek's bond was set at $300,000.

Shannon Roberts, 27, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth, one count conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth and four counts manufacturing, delivery, sale, possession with intent. Roberts' bond is set at $300,000.

Jeremy Bilbrey, 43, was charged with one count conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of meth, one count of conspiracy to sell over 300 grams of meth and four counts manufacturing, delivery, sale, possession with intent. Bilbrey's bond is set at $300,000.

