Knoxville organization's 5k seeks to spread message of inclusion

The 2nd annual Rollin' on Rocky Top 5k will take place on Sunday, September 22nd. The race will feature more than 200 runners and 15 rider athletes who will be decked out in pink.

The race aims to spread the message of inclusion.

It is hosted by Ainsley's Angels in East Tennessee, an organization that builds awareness about America's special needs community through different activities that practice inclusion.

The race pairs "rider athletes" with racers. Rider athletes will be said individuals who are unable to compete without assistance. It is a chance for them to be included in everyday activities.

The start and finish of the race will be at the University of Tennessee's gardens located at 2518 Jacob's Dr. Knoxville, Tenn. 37996.

This race is a part of a series that will take place in 10 states in 2019. The Knoxville portion of the race will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. with the race starting promptly at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.