1,500 trees planted at North Carolina landfill

A tree was planted at the New Hanover County landfill Sunday for every 25 pounds of trash picked up by the Plastic Ocean Project.

1,500 trees were planted in total which equated to 37,500 pounds of trash picked up by the group over the year.

Executive Director, Bonnie Monteleone, said they wanted to come up with a way to clean up and retrieve the environment.

"We have got to reduce our use of single-use plastics, that's the number one thing." said Monteleone.

More than 70 people showed up to help with the planting.

Monteleone plans to hold this event annually going forward.

