Advertisement

Gatlinburg still rebuilding 3 years after wildfires

(WVLT)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 22, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A lawsuit brought against the Federal Government seeks at least $150 million dollars to cover claims related to the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

More than forty insurance companies brought the suit against the government based on the claim that National Park Service employees were negligent during the fires that hit Gatlinburg on November 23, 2016 in the Chimney Tops area. Fourteen-thousand people were evacuated from Sevier County on November 28.

Fourteen people died as a result of the fires.

According to the suit, the "USA failed to respond to Plaintiffs claims for damages, much less resolve Plaintiffs' claims for damages within the permitted six month period."

One man, Michael Reed, lost his wife and two daughters in the fires. Reed

against the NPS, claiming that they "knew that conditions

in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were ripe for a fire disaster."

Two teens

in connection to starting the fire, but charges were eventually dropped. Local attorney Greg Isaacs represented one of the accused and told WVLT News that the case was one of the most complex juvenile prosecutions in the state of Tennessee. Isaacs said, "My client and the other juvenile, based on the proof and evidence, did not cause the death and devastation in Gatlinburg, period."

Experts

could nearly double in the Smokies in the coming years, and fire season will become longer and more intense.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee
University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations
Lafollete Mayor Mike Stanfield
LaFollette Mayor ousted from office following petition
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

THP says to expect more patrols on the road this Thanksgiving holiday
Tennessee law enforcement: expect more patrols on the road this Thanksgiving
Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One dead following shooting in Pigeon Forge
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools asks for student input in superintendent search
An image from a previous year of Fantasy of Trees.
Fantasy of Trees starts next week!