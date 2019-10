16 arrested in human trafficking sting in Tennessee

A two-day undercover operation resulted in 16 men arrested for allegedly seeking sex from minors, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The operation began on October 24 to address human trafficking in Rutherford County, TBI officials said. Investigators used decoy ads on websites "known to be linked to commercial sex."

People charged

James H. Farmer, DOB 9-23-64, Franklin

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Deadrick Darrell Evans, DOB 1-16-90, Murfreesboro

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Miguel Erazo, DOB 9-24-76, Antioch

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez, DOB 6-12-85, La Vergne

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Paul Florez-Vazquez, DOB 3-25-89, Nashville

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores, DOB 12-1-79, Smyrna

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Taylor Moore, DOB 4-4-96, Rombauer, MO

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Tony Maddox, DOB 12-9-80, Cowan, TN

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Gameel Mesad, DOB 1-13-64, La Vergne

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

John Thomas Sulkowski, DOB 1-9-95, Murfreesboro

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Juan Manuel Tovar, DOB 7-11-72, Antioch

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Harry Garcia, DOB 10-22-75, Murfreesboro

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Michael Romero, DOB 5-21-88, Prospect

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Lian Sian Thang, DOB 7-15-87, Smyrna

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana, DOB 11-21-87, Nashville

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Diego Mancilla Martinez, DOB 11-13-72, La Vergne

Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

TBI said the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the Smyrna Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the office of the 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.