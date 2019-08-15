16 days til' football time in Tennessee

Alright Vol fans we are under two weeks away and I’m here with hometown guy Joe Doyle, What’s it been like for you to punt at UT?

Man, it’s a dream come true. I grew up in Farragut and always dreamed of playing here.

You had a great year last year allowing only 15 return yards.

Yes and I’d like to do better than that this year.

You were a freshman all american last year, congrats on that and best of luck this year.

Thanks, there are 16 days left ‘til football time in Tennessee, go Vols.

