Two taken to hospital after tree hits van, KPD says

Storms hit Knoxville and other areas of East Tennessee in the early afternoon hours.

Source: KPD

Two people were transported to UT Medical after a tree was blown over across power lines and onto a van.

The southbound lanes Broadway Street at Jacksboro Pike will be closed indefinitely as they work to clear the accident.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, 16 locations in the city have been blocked downed trees and power lines.

BE ADVISED: There are reports of 16 different locations in Knoxville that are currently blocked for downed trees and/or power lines. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 31, 2019

In Oak Ridge, multiple traffic lights are out. Oak Ridge police said to treat signal-controlled intersections as four-way stops.

⚠️ Please treat signal-controlled intersections that are without power as 4-way stops. �� — Oak Ridge Police (@OakRidgePolice) October 31, 2019

Strong winds have uprooted trees across the City. Crews are responding. STAY AWAY FROM DOWNED POWER LINES. Live to Trick or Treat another year. — Oak Ridge Electric (@CORelectricDept) October 31, 2019

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park also announced closures in the park for downed trees. Read more about that here.

Other officials in East Tennessee took to social media to warn residents about conditions in their areas.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.