16 recruits welcomed to Knoxville Police Department

The Knoxville Police Department welcomed 16 new recruits to the force on Wednesday night.

It’s official! Congratulations to the 16 graduates of the 2019-A Basic Recruit Class and welcome to the Knoxville Police Department! pic.twitter.com/NYcyEvAzL4 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 12, 2019

The 16 were part of the 2019-A Basic Recruit Class and graduated after a 21-week program.

The ceremony was held on December 11 at South Doyle Middle School.

Congratulations to the 16 newly sworn @Knoxville_PD officers! Welcome to a great police force and city. pic.twitter.com/j4vuHTsXTI — Indya Kincannon (@indyakincannon) December 12, 2019

Mayor Madeline Rogero and Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon were both present.

