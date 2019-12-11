16 recruits welcomed to Knoxville Police Department

Source: KPD
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Knoxville Police Department welcomed 16 new recruits to the force on Wednesday night.

The 16 were part of the 2019-A Basic Recruit Class and graduated after a 21-week program.

The ceremony was held on December 11 at South Doyle Middle School.

Mayor Madeline Rogero and Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon were both present.

