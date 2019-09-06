16-year-old killed after being hit by van in Tazewell

Friday morning a 16-year-old was hit and killed by a van on State Highway 33, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

TPD said Katelyn Cunliffe, who lived near Catdaddys Market on Highway 33, was hit at 6:32 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Tazwell Police Chief Jeremy D. Myers, Cunliffe was a Claiborne County High School student.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office sent Chaplain Steve Ousley to assist family, first responders and students.

"We cannot being to put into words the heaviness surrounding our community today," Chief Myers said. "We grieve for the family of the victim and the other party involved in the crash."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.