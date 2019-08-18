16-year-old suffers serious injuries after ATV crash

Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash.

Dispatch said they received a call of an ATV accident involving at teen at 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was driving the ATV on private property on McCampbell Road when the crash happened, according to the report.

Emergency crews said the victim was transported to Cumberland Medical Center.

The victim's identity has not been revealed.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.