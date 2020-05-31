17-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Gatlinburg

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park said a teenager died Saturday night after a crash on a motorcycle.

Officials said GSMNP rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash along Newfound Gap Road near the Park Headquarters around 6 p.m.

According to reports, a 17-year-old boy was driving northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve. The boy reportedly veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a sedan and SUV.

Park rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

The patient was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other people were injured in the accident.

