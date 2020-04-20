170 Tennessee inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Department of Corrections launched the third round of mass testing of inmates at three facilities.

Officials began testing inmates on Sunday, April 19. An additional 3,100 inmates were tested at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, the Northwest Correctional Complex and the Turney Center Industrial Complex.

The third round of testing followed Saturday's response, in which 424 inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex were tested. Of those tested, 150 inmates tested positive and have been isolated from the rest of the population at the facility.

“The decision to expand testing at the Northwest and Turney Center prisons is based on the positive returns, extensive contact tracing and a sound methodology,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “The inmates who are being tested at these two facilities either had direct exposure to a confirmed positive case, or were screened positive and symptomatic, or those with potential exposure due to the living structure of a correctional environment."

Cloth masks have been provided to all staff and inmates as well as county jails, sheriff’s departments, THP and health care workers.

Officials said a majority of those tested were asymptomatic. 262 inmates tested negative and 12 results are still pending.

The positive inmate test results since April 4 are as follows:

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex--------------------162

Turney Center Industrial Complex-----------------------------5

Northwest Correctional Complex------------------------------2

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center-----------------------1

All inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex are being tested out of caution based on a large number of positive cases.

