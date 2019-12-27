18 crashes, 65 citations over Christmas holiday, KPD reports

Knoxville police released the 2019 Christmas Holiday Traffic Report.

Police reported there were no fatal crashes in Knoxville over the 32-hour period from 4 p.m. on December 24 to 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Over the holidays, police issued 65 citations and 72 warning citations. Police said there were 18 crashes in Knoxville during Christmas.

KPD officers said they kept "constant watch over the roads throughout the holiday to deter any and all reckless driving and safeguard against intoxicated drivers."

Full Christmas 2019 Holiday Traffic Report:

Total Crashes – 18

Crash w/Injury – 2

Citations – 65

Arrests – 30

DUIs – 2

Warning Citations – 72

Motorist Assists – 11

