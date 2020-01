An 18-wheeler hauling loaves of bread crashed on Monday afternoon on Highway 6 in Robertson County, Texas.

According to state troopers, the rig was southbound on the highway when it veered into a guardrail and overturned near the Robertson-Falls county line.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

