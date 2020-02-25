18-year-old hospitalized after running into burning Pa. home to try to save mother, grandmother

An 18-year-old woman in Pennsylvania suffered second-degree burns after she ran back into her family’s burning home to try to find her mother and grandmother.

Sabine Labarriere, 40, and her mother, 79-year-old Marie Dorcena, were found dead inside their home in West Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania.

Crews responded to the scene just before midnight Saturday to find heavy fire throughout the home.

Officials say 18-year-old Yanesa Labarriere was able to escape the fire initially but went back in looking for her mother and grandmother. She was severely injured in the attempt and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Her father, Paul Labarriere, says she suffered second-degree burns on several parts of her body. However, she is expected to recover from those injuries.

Two other children, both 12 years old, were treated for minor injuries.

A firefighter with West Hempfield Fire and Rescue was also injured after partially falling through the first floor. He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Paul Labarriere says he thinks something electrical sparked the blaze.

Friends and neighbors say the family is devastated, particularly Paul Labarriere, who lost his wife and mother-in-law.

"It's going to be hard, very hard for him to recover, so that family needs a lot of prayer and support," said family friend Orelia Jean.

WHFR is taking donations for the family and will host a benefit dinner for them in March. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department thanked the community for their “overwhelming support.”

