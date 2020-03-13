2 Jefferson Co. men charged with rape of a child

Two Jefferson County men were charged with rape of a child, the sheriff's office announced on Friday.

Investigators said 25-year-old Alan Malott and 23-year-old Chris Thurman were arrested on Wednesday night "for multiple sex crimes."

The sheriff's office said Malott was charged with rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal offenses against animals and photographs or fils for purposes of sexual gratification of a person engaged in a sexual activity with an animal.

Thurman was charged with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Both were in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center on $600,000 bonds.

