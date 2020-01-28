2 Ohio students being tested for possible coronavirus

Two students at Miami University in Oxford who recently traveled to China are being tested for possible coronavirus, Miami University officials confirmed Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began advising travelers to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China on Monday, FOX19 reported.

Officials said an international student who lives off-campus went to Student Health Services with flu-like symptoms Monday morning.

The student and another student who traveled with him were placed in isolation and will remain there until their test results come back, Claire Wagner, Miami spokeswoman said.

"We are supporting them and their needs during this time," Wagner said. "While we are in frequent contact with the Butler County Health District and Ohio Department of Health, it is important to note there are NO confirmed cases on novel coronavirus in Butler County currently."

The school has notified everyone on campus about the situation and are preparing a statement, according to officials.

Both students being tested had recently traveled and returned from China.

"Unless you have recently traveled from China or have been around someone ill with this new virus, your risk of getting sick is low," CDC officials said.

Public health officials said the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.

