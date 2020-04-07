2 Tennessee men arrested for 'terrorist threatening' involving COVID-19

Memphis police said two men were arrested for threats involving COVID-19.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call where they found Steve Thomas, 58, who advanced on officers and said he had coronavirus.

In a separate incident, officers responded to a noise complaint at the home of Justin Ulrich, 33, WMC reported. Police later saw Ulrich posted a picture from his home surveillance camera and said officers were exposed to coronavirus.

Both men were arrested for falsely communicating a terroristic threat and booked into the Crittenden County Jail.

“Threats to our officers are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated," the department said.

