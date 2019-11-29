2 children dead, five injured in crash on I-40

Two children were killed and five other people injured in a crash that happened on Thanksgiving night in Memphis, police said.

According to WMC, the Memphis Police Department originally reported that a vehicle, with two adults and two children, was traveling westbound on I-40 around 7:30 p.m. when the truck overturned.

Later, police said that seven people were injured in the crash. Among those seven, two children, a 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital where they later died. The four passengers who survived were listed as in non-critical condition while the driver is still critical, police said.

MPD said the truck traveling westbound had a tire blowout.

