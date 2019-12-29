Multiple people in critical condition after shooting at Texas church

Texas officials said at least three people were shot and taken to local hospitals in critical condition after a shooting at a Texas church.

Authorities responded to the shooting Sunday morning just before 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ, KTVT reported.

According to KTVT, a witness said the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. Witnesses also said another church member reportedly shot the suspect.

During the incident, two men died from their injuries and another man was critically injured. Authorities believe the gunman is among the three but it’s unknown if he was killed or is injured.

The church was reportedly live-streaming its service at the time of the shooting, according to WFAA. The live stream allegedly showed church-goers who ducked behind pews and covered their heads.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via KTVT. All rights reserved.

