2 dogs die in hot car a 'very unfortunate accident'

Two dogs died in a hot car earlier this week in Missouri.

WJHL reported that the dogs' owner was attending a lecture at The Tom Rose School for professional dog trainers. She reportedly left the two dogs inside the car with the AC running, but at some point the unit failed because the car ran out of gas.

Tom Rose, the school's owner said the dog owner found the two dogs dead when she returned to her car sometime around 3:00 or 4:00 p.m.

“It was just a terrible accident,” Rose told the paper. “The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It’s a horrible thing, and she was so upset.”

Rose said the police weren’t called and that the deaths were “just a very unfortunate accident.”

The temperature was around 90 degrees outside in High Ridge during the time the dogs were left in the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.