2 dogs found dead, 39 others 'significantly malnourished' at South Carolina home

Officials said two dogs were found dead and 39 others "significantly malnourished" when investigators went to look into a possible puppy mill Monday in South Carolina.

Animal Control made a request for Greenville County deputies to come to the home after they suspected the operation of a possible a "puppy mill" of caged dogs being used for breeding, WIS reported.

Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the dogs were significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for.

Investigators said, when they arrived on the scene they found 39 dogs that appeared in these conditions and two of the dogs were dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Investigators said 39 dogs have been seized by animal control.

