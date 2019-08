Two small earthquakes hit Sevier County on Tuesday.

The USGS reported two earthquakes hit on August 27. The first happened at 1:31 p.m. and was a 2.2 magnitude. The second happened shortly after the first at 1:34 p.m. and was a 1.7 magnitude.

This seismic event is just one of many to hit the East Tennessee area in the last few months.

For more information on earthquakes, go here. To report a quake, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.