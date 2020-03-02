2 former Kentucky correctional officers sentenced in inmate's assault

Authorities say two former Kentucky correctional officers have been sentenced for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and an attempt to cover up the assault.

A statement from the Department of Justice says a federal judge sentenced David M. Schwartz and Donna K. Gentry on Thursday. Schwartz received 24 months of incarceration and Gentry received eight months of home confinement.

Both pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a pretrial detainee, writing false reports and obstructing justice, for their roles in the 2018 assault of an inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.