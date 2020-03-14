2 hospitalized after Knoxville house fire

Knoxville fire officials said two people were hospitalized after a Saturday morning fire.

When KFD crews arrived on the scene the home engulfed in flames with fire coming through the roof. Valencia Road was temporarily blocked while crews were on the scene.

Firefighters were able to pull two victims from the side of the home and begin CPR immediately.

The two victims were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

KFD officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

