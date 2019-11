The Oreo folks are always coming up with something new to tempt our taste buds.

The new year will bring two new cookie flavors - chocolate marshmallow and caramel coconut.

They’re due to hit store shelves in January.

In April, the cookie maker came out with “Game of Thrones”-themed cookies ahead of the show’s final season.

And last year, Oreo unleashed wasabi and hot chicken wing cookies in China.

