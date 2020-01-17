2 new Tennessee counties now positive for deer disease

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says two new Tennessee counties have had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease, and a third county has been classified high-risk.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that deer tested positive in Haywood and Chester counties in southwest Tennessee. The release said Lauderdale County was classified high-risk after a deer tested positive in Tipton County within 10 miles of the Lauderdale County line.

Approximately 400 deer tested positive in southwest Tennessee during the 2019-20 deer season, mostly from Hardeman and Fayette counties. Madison, Shelby and Tipton counties are also positive for the disease.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/17/2020 4:12:00 AM (GMT -5:00)