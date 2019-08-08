Parent opens fire in front of Ala. school in suspected road-rage incident; 2 arrested

Two parents are in custody after a road rage incident led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Montgomery elementary school Thursday morning, according to Montgomery police.

Emergency personnel responded to a shooting at an elementary school in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: WSFA)

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the road-rage incident happened as two vehicles were pulling into the parking lot of Blount Elementary School. During the dispute, one parent pulled out a gun and shot at the other parent, Williams said.

The target of the shooting ran inside the school for safety, according to Montgomery Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Martha Earnhardt.

Montgomery Public School spokesperson Tom Salter said the suspect also went into the school and handed the gun over to office staff. The gun was then secured in the school safe and the suspect waited in the office until officers arrived.

Officers later took both parents who were involved into custody, Williams said. No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was damaged.

The names of the parents have not been released, and it is not clear what charges they will face. Williams says officers are still working to determine exactly what happened.

The shooting happened as parents were dropping children off for the start of the school day.

While the school was placed on a brief lockdown, Salter says operations have returned to normal. Parents were allowed to choose whether they wanted their child to attend school today.

“It is in my opinion that the more normal the day for the child, the better,” Salter said. “If you feel that it is really necessary to come get your child, you are welcome to do so.”

Salter says the school system holds meetings about safety and what to do in situations like this. Both staff and students undergo training.

“You’re never 100 percent prepared for any situation or tragedy, but I think the system worked today,” Salter said.

Thursday was the third day of the school year for Montgomery Public Schools.

Copyright 2019 WSFA via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.