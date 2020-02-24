2 students, adult reportedly missing after Hardin County fishing tournament

Three boaters, including two high school students, were reported missing on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, according to a report.

The missing boaters are reportedly members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team. The team was in Hardin County Saturday for a fishing tournament, Tennessee River Valley News reported.

Tim Watkins, Director of Schools for Obion County, told Tennessee River Valley News the three missing are two students and one of their fathers who chaperoned.

The boaters reportedly experienced engine trouble before the start of the competition and did not leave the dock with the rest of the competitors. According to Watkins, it was believed the team took the boat out of the water and went home, but it was later determined they attempted to compete.

The team's truck and trailer have reportedly been located.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading in the search for the group.

