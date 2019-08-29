2 teens plead guilty in death of Knoxville student Zach Munday

Two teens entered guilty pleas in Knox County Criminal Court Thursday on charges related to the death of Gibbs High School student Zach Munday.

Isaiah Brooks, 18, entered a guilty plea to a Class D felony of reckless homicide. Brooks was given a 10-year sentence, according to officials. Chelsea Hopson, 18, pleaded guilty to a Class E felony of accessory after the fact in Munday's death. Officials said Hopson was given a 6-year sentence.

While sentence lengths were agreed upon Thursday, how those sentences will be served will happen at a later date. Some options include incarceration or probation, according to the Knox County District Attorney's office.

Zach Munday, a 15-year-old Gibbs football player, died in late May after being on life support for several days.

Witnesses testified that Hopson and Brooks were friends with Munday.

Court reports state that the victim went to a party on Saturday, May 25. Witnesses said alcohol was being consumed at the party by both Brooks and Munday.

According to testimony, Brooks and Munday got into a fight at the party. Court records state an eyewitness said Brooks picked up the victim and slammed him headfirst onto the pavement.

Another witness said she saw Munday running down the street with Brooks chasing after him. Officials said the witness heard Munday's head hit the pavement and she saw him on the ground. The witness also claimed to see Brooks near Munday.

Officials with KCSO said Brooks denied assaulting or harming the victim in any way. KCSO officials said Brooks reported the victim ran and fell, striking his head.

During the investigation, Hopson told KCSO officials she did not see a fight between Brooks and Munday. Hopson said she heard a loud thud and saw Brooks and Munday on the ground together. According to reports, Hopson saw Munday bleeding from his ear.

Records state multiple witnesses saw Munday being placed into Brooks' vehicle before being taken to the basement of the house where a group of people discussed what to do.

Officials said witnesses alleged Brooks was apologetic to Munday and stated he had "slammed," "hit" or "beat his ***," when explaining the victim's injuries. Witnesses said Brooks told them he would take care of Munday, and the victim didn't need to go to the hospital. Reports said Munday was eventually brought to Brooks' vehicle.

Hopson took both Brooks and Munday to Brooks' home, where Brooks said he would take care of Munday and tell his parents, according to reports. Munday reportedly slept in the bed with both defendants. Hopson told investigators when she left the home Munday was conscious and the bleeding had stopped. Brooks called 911 at noon on May 26 claiming the Munday was unresponsive.

Knox County Medical examiner Lochmuller testified Munday's cause of death was "blunt head trauma," and the manner of death was homicide. Neurosurgeon, Dr. Richard Boyer, stated that Munday's injuries had been if he had been brought in for immediate treatment. He stated that Munday was already deceased when he began treatment.

KCSO investigator Tonia McFarland said the harm to Munday and the denial of treatment constitute reckless homicide by Brooks. McFarland said Hopson made untruthful statements to mislead investigators, which constitute an accessory after the fact.

Brooks and Hopson will appear in court for sentencing on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

