Firefighters save urn holding victim's mother after West Knoxville fire

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said two women were displaced from their home, and one was injured during a fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to a reported house fire on the 1900 block of Old Amherst Road around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said flames were coming from three sides of the single-story home. Officials said two of the women who lived inside the home were already safely outside.

Crews quickly went to extinguish the fire but said the home was a total loss.KFD officials said the homeowner had no insurance.

Paramedics treated one of the women on the scene. Officials said the woman tried to dampen the flames before firefighter arrive and was burned.

KFD Captain DJ Corcoran said there was one bright spot that came during the tragedy.

"Firefighters were able to dig through the rubble and recover an urn containing the ashes of one of the victim's mothers who had passed away late last year," Corcoran said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said the American Red Cross is assisting the two women.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.