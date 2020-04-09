2-year-old Cookeville tornado victim released from hospital

A two-year-old girl has been released from East Tennessee Children's Hospital after being hospitalized due to injuries she sustained from tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee and Cookeville in early March.

Harper Mynatt / Source: ETCH

Harper Mynatt was discharged from the hospital on April 9 after being hospitalized for more than a month.

"We feel like the Lord has done a miracle and there’s still a long way to go, a lot of therapies, and a lot of things we don’t know," Chad Mynatt, Harper's father, said. "But, we didn’t expect the Harper that we have today a month ago. The doctors did an amazing job, the nurses took care of us, but ultimately the Lord did a miracle.”

The hospital shared video of Harper being reunited with her family upon her release.

