2-year-old found walking on road while parents were reportedly sleeping

Kentucky officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a two-year-old child was walking in the middle of the road wearing only a diaper Friday afternoon.

When deputies arrived, EMS was already on the scene. Officials said it was only 41 degrees and the toddler was extremely cold. The child had to be transported to a local hospital.

Officials said deputies were able to locate the home the baby had come from. According to reports, the parents, Robert Allen Williams, 26, and Patsy Murley, 21, said they had been sleeping since noon and had no idea where the child was.

Deputies said they contacted social services and the couple's two children were placed with another family member. Officials requested a drug screening of both parents. The two tested positive for THC, according to reports.

Social Services said a similar incident happened at the home in December.

The parents were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

