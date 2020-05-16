2-year-old in foster care adopted after 700 days

A two-year-old girl who was in foster care for 700 days was finally adopted last month.

Isla, 2, was adopted by a family in Jacksonville, Fl after being in foster care for nearly two years. During this time of social distancing, CBS reported that Isla couldn't have a large celebration, but she was given a drive by celebration, welcoming her to her new family.

Isla's mom, Cayela Moody, told CBS News she and her husband, Evan, had submitted paperwork for the adoption before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. However when stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines were put in place, courts had to shutter their doors.

Moody told CBS that the family was surprised to get the call about Isla after the courts had been closed for six weeks. After the courts reopened, Isla's adoption was scheduled for one week later.

Isla, her parents, their children, Nolan, Harrison, Margaret, and Evelyn and another foster child in their care gathered for a Zoom adoption hearing on April 30. Moody, who is involved in a Jacksonville foster care community called "Fostering Hope" has many people who wanted to support Isla becoming a Moody.

Community members decorated their cars and drove past the Moody household to congratulate the family.

"We were blown away at how this group has loved us so well along our journey!" Moody said. "Because Evan is in the military, we sadly do not have family close. So, the parade consisted of a lot of Fostering Hope members, other foster families we have walked alongside, and some of our church members as well," she continued.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBSN. All rights reserved.