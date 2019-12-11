20-foot leg lamp appears at 'A Christmas Story' house in Ohio

Christmas time is just around the corner, and it brings to mind many iconic holiday-themed films, such as "A Christmas Story."

That film is so iconic it has its own museum in Cleveland, Ohio. The museum is located across the home that was used in the actual film and has memorabilia, photos and merchandise related to the movie.

On December 7, the museum posted a picture of a 20-foot inflatable leg lamp that had been put up right next to the home.

According to the museum's website, the site is open year round for tours and even overnight stays.

Would you like to stay in a place that's "indescribably beautiful?" If so, check out their website here.

