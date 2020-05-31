Ten weapons found in car leaving downtown Knoxville, KPD says

A Tennessee man who was arrested and charged with possession of firearms and narcotics in Downtown Knoxville overnight has been identified.

Officials confirmed 20-year-old Dakota Gifford is charged with Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule I, Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule II and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Dangerous Felony.

Police stopped Gifford around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving the Market Square Garage after several businesses were vandalized and an officer was injured during what Knoxville police described as a riot.

During a search of his car, police said they confiscated six handguns, two shotguns, and two rifles.

Gifford is being held on a $90,000 bond.

