20,000 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads seized in Philadelphia

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) in Philadelphia said it seized a shipment of more than 20,000 fake Oral-B toothbrushes from China, CPB reported on November 27.

Investigators said the shipment was headed to an address in New Jersey earlier in November.

According to a release, officers became suspicious because of 'poor packaging and questionable quality.'

CPB said the counterfeit are a serious health threat to users. U.S. officials said physical defects counterfeiter toothbrushes can cut someone's gums and can be a choking hazard.

