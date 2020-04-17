200,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies still for sale

If you're running out of quarantine snacks at home, there's a way you can help young women. All while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Girl Scout cookies are still available throughout East Tennessee.

right now theres about 200,000 boxes still waiting for a home. Scouts planned to sell them at booths around town, but the coronavirus canceled those in person sales. Now they’ve moved sales online and their shipped to your doorstep.

Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians CEO Lynne Fugate said these scouts are learning out to adapt.

"These young ladies are entrepreneurs," Fugate said. "They set goals, and acquired inventory to sell. It funds all the fun things they want to do and their community service projects. Anything folks can do to help them meet their goals we would appreciate

Fugate said if you’re watching your diet, you can still help out. There’s an option to donate boxes to those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Each box is $4.

