2020 Anderson County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 Anderson County Fair has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was scheduled for July 13-18.

"We are hopeful to continue the 'Best 6 Days of Summer,' Anderson County's largest social event, however after consulting with state and local leaders, we feel that canceling is in the best interest of our community," the Fair Board announced in a statement. "Maintaining social distancing requirements would prove to be difficult, if not impossible."

The Fair Board said the decision was made being mindful of the fair attendees, numerous volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors.

The fair will return in the summer of 2021.

