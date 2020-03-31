2020 CMA Fest canceled due to COVID-19

The Country Music Association announced the 2020 CMA Fest in Nashville is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was scheduled for June 4-7.

"As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community," CMA said.

Festival-goers who bought four-day passes for the 2020 festival will have their tickets honored at the 2021 CMA Fest.

CMA said anyone who already purchased a ticket but prefers a full defend can request one through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office.

Next year's CMA Fest is planned for June 10 through 13.

