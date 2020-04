San Diego Comic-Con announced its 2020 convention is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention, one of the largest pop culture and media conventions in the world, was originally scheduled for June 23-26, 2020 and will be rescheduled to July 22-25, 2021.

According to News Channel 5, it marks the first time in the event's history that it's canceled a convention.

