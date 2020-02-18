2020 Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference announced

Every day, thousands of visitors flock to the Smokies hoping to see a black bear, but this summer they'll be looking for something a little more elusive.

The second annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference is scheduled for July 24 with an all-star lineup of 'Squatch' experts.

"This is genuinely a fun, unique sanctuary for anything and everything Sasquatch," Event Manager, Niki Beaty said. "Based on last year's success, we are expecting an even bigger turnout this year, so I can't stress how important it is to get your tickets in advance."

Speakers like Bob Gimlin, Dr. Jeff Meldrum, Russell Acord, Lyle

Blackburn, Adam Davies, and Ken Gerhard will interact with fans and discuss their experiences and findings.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have this level of cryptozoological expertise at our conference,” Beaty said. “You rarely see such a collection of well-known experts at one event, and to have so many of this magnitude is unheard of.”

Tickets for the event range between $25-$50. VIP seating includes assigned seating and early admission seating only.

Anyone interested in attending the event can purchase tickets online.

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference will be held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

