20th annual Santa Speedo Run Raises Money For Kids

In Boston, nearly 200 people ran through the streets in speedos and Santa hats on Saturday to raise money for the Play Ball! Foundation.

The money raised at the Santa Speedo run through Back Bay benefits the nonprofit that funds children's sports teams.

The event started 20 years ago as a fun stunt among a handful of friends, and it has now evolved into a holiday tradition for a good cause.

The Santa Speedo Run has raised over 1.75 million dollars for the Play Ball! Foundation, an organization aimed at funding youth team sports.

This year marked the fifth year Scott Davies has run. He says the weather has been inconsistent over the years.

“We’ve had years where it’s sunny and warm, we’ve had years where it’s been three inches of snow on the ground. I think this is the first one where it’s been warm and raining,” Davies said.

He says running through Back Bay nearly naked raises money and eyebrows.

“Everybody stops and stares, you feel like you’re almost coming down the Boston Marathon with everybody cheering,” Davies said.

They're tossing aside their Winter Coats and gloves and instead a sporting speedos on the streets of back Bay today.

“It’s a compelling thing to do, to go out there and run in a Speedo. And it’s even more important when this crazy idea is tied to such a great cause,” Chris Lynch, who works with the Play Ball! Foundation said.

Sam Lawrence marked his fourth time participating in the run. This year, he raised over $9,000.

“It’s cold but it’s also a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm and more than anything, a lot of fun,” veteran runner Sam Lawrence said.

This year’s run marked the Santa Speedo Run’s 20th year. It totaled about $100,000.

