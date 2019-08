Do you get shaken awake during the early morning hours of Sunday? It could be because of a small earthquake that hit Greeneville.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 hit five miles north of the city around 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

You can view a map of the affected area here.

If you felt shaking the USGS wants to hear from you. Report your earthquake experience here.

