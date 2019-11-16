TBI: Alabama man arrested, charged with solicitation of a minor in Wayne County

An Alabama man was arrested after officials said he tried to solicit an 11-year-old for sexual activity.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating allegations of the solicitation of a minor in March. Investigators said the suspect, identified as Heyson Omar Bol Rivera, 23, used a messaging app to solicit an 11-year-old to engage in sexual activity in Wayne County, Tenn.

Officials said the 23-year-old was arrested Friday at his home in Alabama and charged with one count of solicitation of a minor to engage in rape of a child.

He was transported to the Wayne County jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

