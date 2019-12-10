24 states asking for better online protections for children

Two dozen state attorneys general are asking the Federal Trade Commission to implement better online protections for children.

The bipartisan group submitted a letter to the FTC on Monday. It calls for stronger rules especially for personal information from children under 13.

The attorneys general want the agency to “clamp down” on collecting information on children for behavioral advertising, and to examine how federal rules apply to school-issued laptops that are free as long as companies can collect information.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III says the resulting profiles will be used to target children for many years to come.

12/10/2019 6:55:27 AM (GMT -5:00)

