250 tons of pork recalled by Morris Meat Packing

(CBS/WVLT) -- Morris Meat Packing has recalled more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were never inspected by the government, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
CBS News reported the problem was discovered after FSIS received an anonymous top that the Maywood, Illinois-based company was selling products without government inspection.
According to officials, the pork was produced on Saturdays over the course of a nearly two-year period from November. 25, 2017 to Nov. 9, 2019.
"At this time we have no comment," Frank Masellis, president of Morris Meat Packing, told CBS MoneyWatch.
Consumers may reach out to (708) 865-8566.
Products impacted
00001 Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin
00002 Fresh Pork Saddles no skin
00003 Fresh Pork Loin with skin
00004 Fresh Pork Loin
00005 Fresh Pork Back Ribs
00006 Fresh Pork Ham with Skin
00007 Fresh Pork Ham no skin
00008 Fresh Pork Boneless Ham
00009 Fresh Pork Pork Butts
00010 Fresh Pork C.T. Butt
00011 Fresh Pork Shoulder Butt Cellar Trim
00012 Fresh Pork Picnic with skin
00013 Fresh Pork Picnic with Bone No Skin
00014 Fresh Pork Bone in Shoulders
00015 Fresh Pork Boneless Shoulders
00016 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies
00017 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies No Skin
00018 Fresh Pork Bacon
00019 Fresh Pork Bacon No Skin
00020 Fresh Pork Spare Ribs
00021 Fresh Pork Pig With Head
00022 Fresh Pork Pig with No Head
00023 Fresh Pork Belly Trimmings
00024 Fresh Pork Feet
00025 Fresh Pork Hocks
00026 Fresh Pork High Feet
00027 Fresh Pork Neck Bones
00028 Fresh Pork Liver
00030 Fresh Pork Heart
00031 Fresh Pork Kidney
00032 Fresh Pork Pig Heads
00033 Fresh Pork Fresh Tongue
00034 Fresh Pork Jowls No Skin
00035 Fresh Pork Snout
00036 Fresh Pork Inside Fat
00037 Fresh Pork Tail Fresh
00038 Fresh Pork Ears
00039 Fresh Pork Ham Skins
00040 Fresh Pork Loin Skin
00041 Fresh Pork Fresh Skin
No Fat 00042 Fresh Pork Back Fat
00043 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin Off
00044 Fresh Pork Shanks Skin On
00045 Fresh Pork Hocks and Feet
00046 Fresh Pork Jowls Skin On
00047 Fresh Pork Pork Spleen
00048 Fresh Pork Chops
00049 Fresh Pork Ham Bone
00050 Boneless Loin
Check the labels here.
