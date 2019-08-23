26 pound kitty up for adoption crashes shelter's website after going viral

A cumbersome cat struggled at first to find his forever home. Now, he's assumed his rightful place as America's smushiest feline.

A 2-year-old, 26-pound tabby named BeeJay went viral after Philadelphia's Morris Animal Refuge shared photos of the hefty kitty in a bid to get him adopted.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," the shelter wrote in an apt description.

It's not his fault he's so large, the shelter said. Mr. B is "genuinely big-boned," but with a face as lovable as his, it's likely he's been fed a few too many treats.

Sweet Mr. B's unwieldy body and perpetually downtrodden expression inspired legions of fans -- and many legitimate offers for adoption.

The Philadelphia Police Department even offered him a spot on the force on the off-chance he's not adopted.

"Um, if he doesn't get adopted (highly unlikely) he's welcome to join our K9 Unit as its first Feline (he IS a cat, right?!) member," the department tweeted.

Lucky for Mr. B, it doesn't look like he'll have to trade in lounging and chowing down for a full-time job just yet.

The shelter said interest in adopting the fluffy behemoth has been "overwhelming" since the photo was shared Thursday. In fact, CBS Philadephia was told that the shelter's website crashed because of the high number of people visiting their site.

Now, Mr. B just needs to complete a thorough checkup with his vet before he can officially meet the lucky new family.