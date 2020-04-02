28 patients, 16 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Cookeville long-term care facility

Cookeville officials said more than 20 patients and more than 10 employees at a long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Cookeville mayor Ricky Shelton made the announcement on Thursday in a briefing with media following Governor Lee's mandated stay at home order.

Lee Rooney, CEO of Signature Healthcare, said on March 9 put a "stop order" on anybody entering the facility that wasn't work or emergency-related. Rooney added that each employee has been screened repeatedly from that day forward.

"Even with that, we developed a case, and then from there we tested two more, which we found out one was positive, one was negative," he said.

Rooney said he requested the health department test every patient and every staff member on Tuesday. They tested 320 patients and employees and found 16 employees tested positive and 28 patients.

Rooney said they got the results Wednesday. "We're mobilizing into crisis intervention." He said they are working to open a COVID-19 unit with a separate entrance and separate staff to work with those patients.

Putnam County has just started to recover from tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee in early March, killing 18 in Putnam County alone.

Tennessee has 2,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths as of April 2.

